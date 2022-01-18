Summer Rae explains why she left WWE

Danielle Moinet, also known as Summer Rae, left WWE in 2017 because she wanted to pursue opportunities away from wrestling.

Moinet is set to return to the company for the first time in more than four years when she participates in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. The 38-year-old previously worked for WWE between 2011 and 2017, during which time she performed as both a wrestler and valet.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, Moinet said she held positive talks with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon before her departure:

“I had a really great talk with Vince, and I’m just very honest with him… With the company back then, it’s different than now. I was in Maxim Hot 100 or I had this company wanting to do a shoot with me, but legally they would have to go through WWE to book me.”

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet



See you at the



Get ready ladies bc I am in the best shape of my life @WWE I’m baaaaaaaack….See you at the #RoyalRumble !!!Get ready ladies bc I am in the best shape of my life I’m baaaaaaaack….See you at the #RoyalRumble!!!Get ready ladies bc I am in the best shape of my life 😉💋 @WWE https://t.co/2Kw2ffdHRP

Moinet added that she did not feel creatively satisfied as she sat at home and collected a pay check during her final year with WWE. Fandango’s former valet also struggled with injuries in 2016 and 2017, which meant she could not wrestle in the way she used to.

Vince McMahon enjoyed Summer Rae’s managerial work

Tom @selfsuccess01 Then vs Now: Summer Rae & Fandango Then vs Now: Summer Rae & Fandango https://t.co/7dwkcBLfKM

Performing as Summer Rae, Moinet initially made her name in WWE as Fandango’s dance partner. She also participated in a romance storyline with Rusev before briefly forming an alliance with Tyler Breeze.

During the interview, Moinet added that Vince McMahon enjoyed her work on the microphone:

“He loved me as a voice and as a manager, and he was always like, ‘Yeah, let’s find a space for you.’ But I totally understood that I’m also not Randy Orton. It’s out of sight, out of mind. You’re at home, you’re very much out of sight. I was proud of myself for speaking up a lot towards the end, but I also think now I’m just a very different human.”

Moinet had blond hair in WWE, so she was unsure if McMahon would want her to appear in the Royal Rumble with red hair. After expressing her concerns, she received assurances from WWE official John Cone that McMahon thinks her new look is “cool.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit The Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Which version of Summer Rae did you prefer? Summer Rae as a manager Summer Rae as a wrestler 13 votes so far