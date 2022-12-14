"Book it H man (Triple H)" - Twitter wants former WWE Superstar to return in first-ever blockbuster match against former SmackDown Tag Team Champion

Triple H took on the leadership reins in WWE with much fervor following Vince McMahon's retirement in August this year. Since taking on the role of Chief Content Officer (CCO), The Game has been dominant in his administrative streak. Recently, the wrestling world erupted with requests for a potential dream match between Buddy Matthews and Dominik Mysterio, given their on and off-screen relationship with Rhea Ripley.

On RAW this week, The Nightmare went up against Asuka. Fellow Judgment Day member Dominik accompanied her and was ringside throughout the match. Toward the end, Asuka sprayed blue mist into Dominik Mysterio's face just like she did with Ripley at Survivor Series WarGames.

Prior to that, the Australian star was ringside at Judgment Day's tag team match. While they made their entrance, Ripley's real-life boyfriend and AEW star Buddy Matthews took to Twitter to share his reaction to the on-screen pairing.

The wrestling fraternity instantly tweeted their reactions and cited that Triple H should book a potential dream match between the House of Black and Judgment Day members.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Vince McMahon could potentially return to work alongside Triple H

In July this year, Vince McMahon came under the scanner following allegations of sexual misconduct by former employees, to whom he paid hush money to sweep the incidents under the proverbial carpet. A few weeks later, he stepped away and announced his retirement as CEO and Chairman of the company.

Recently. based on another exclusive report by the Wall Street Journal, two more accusations of misconduct came up against McMahon. Despite everything, it seems the 77-year-old is unbothered by the incidents and seemingly has a vested interest in joining forces with his son-in-law in an executive capacity.

#WWE #VinceMcMahon has told some people that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed. #WWE Raw #VinceMcMahon has told some people that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed.#WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/tLgz14mrEu

Following Triple H's health scare last year, Vince McMahon took over NXT and drastically transformed the former's brainchild. However, things have been going back to their original format after The Game regained the brand's creative control.

What do you think about Vince McMahon returning in an administrative capacity and working alongside Triple H in WWE? Sound off in the comments.

