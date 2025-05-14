Booker T accuses Ricochet for trying to bring down popular WWE star with social media outburst

Booker T has given his take on Ricochet's altercation on social media with a top WWE Superstar. He felt that the AEW star may have done more damage than was needed.

A few days ago, the One and Only got into a back-and-forth exchange with NXT Superstar Je'Von Evans on X/Twitter. This began after the 36-year-old began his usual rants on social media, and the regular claims of him being better than everyone else. Things got heated when Evans took offense at some of his comments, and he began to fire back, including taking shots at AEW and Tony Khan.

On his recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the altercation and wondered why Ricochet responded to fans' claims about up-and-coming high flyers when he was not even young himself.

"You know, um, I think it’s definitely, uh where we are in this world as far as social media goes where you see a young man like Je'Von Evans, 20 years old,” Booker said. "Someone made - I think if I’m not mistaken, someone made a comment that Je'Von Evans is the like one of the best up-and-coming high flyers in the business. I think it was something like that. Ricochet, you know, clapped back as far as him being, you know, the best young high flyer in the business. But Ricochet, 40 years old, you know what I mean?"

He continued to criticize the AEW star, saying that he should have been trying to uplift young talent instead of bringing them down.

"I think Ricochet missed the point as far as, uh, you know, what the question was more than anything. I just think, man, that’s where we are in the business to where we got to try to bring somebody down opposed to trying to lift somebody up," Booker said. "Because, for me, if I see that young dude, Je'Von Evans, and what he’s doing, I don’t care. I don’t care who I am. I’m going to give him props because he’s freaking so good." [40:32 - 41:41]

Ricochet says WWE ruined his love and passion for wrestling

A couple of weeks ago, The Man Out of this World talked about the reason why he left WWE, as he set the record straight due to some claims by fans.

One fan claimed that he wasn't doing any better since he left the Stamford-based company, seeing as he has not won any titles. Ricochet responded and debunked the claim, saying that he left WWE as it ruined his love and passion for wrestling. He revealed that it was AEW that brought this back.

He has also mentioned never wanting to return to the company.

"No, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. AEW helped me find that love again," he wrote.

Despite what others have said, it seems that he has found his footing within the promotion as a heel. As of now, he is somewhat affiliated with The Elite and is feuding with stars such as Kevin Knight and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey.

