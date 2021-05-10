Booker T addresses backlash over his comments on AEW's partnership with IMPACT Wrestling 

Former WWE Champion Booker T recently opened up about why he thinks AEW's partnership with IMPACT Wrestling won't last long.

A few days ago, Booker T blasted IMPACT Wrestling for crowning Kenny Omega, an AEW performer, as its champion at Rebellion 2021. The WCW legend's comments created a furor among AEW and IMPACT Wrestling fans.

On the latest episode of his The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the criticisms and admitted it took a toll on him. He confessed he hasn't been able to sleep in the last few days due to the negative comments made against him for having a differing opinion.

“I haven’t been able to sleep properly these last few days man,” Booker T said. “All this stuff on the internet, I try to stay off the internet, but sometimes it breaks my heart. I got feelings too, people always got comments and what not, I was just making an opinion about Impact and AEW," said Booker T (H/T - WrestlingINC)

Booker T stated that he agrees with Chris Jericho, who hasn't been a fan of AEW and IMPACT Wrestling's inter-promotional storylines. He said he understands why someone like Jericho doesn't want to wrestle a match in an empty studio for IMPACT Wrestling.

"Now, am I wrong or is Chris Jericho wrong? Chris Jericho could have been in character, playing a role but his comments were he was never going to be seen inside an Impact ring in front of an empty arena, it’s never going to happen," said Booker T.

Booker T believes AEW's partnership with IMPACT Wrestling won't last long

Booker T also predicted that the partnership between the two promotions would not last for a long time. The former WWE Champion argued that both companies would eventually choose to focus on their stars and storylines

“It just muddies the water more than anything. I need you focused on my show, my stars, all the time, nobody else ever. That’s just my opinion," Booker T concluded.

While it's possible that AEW's partnership with IMPACT Wrestling might fizzle out, it's going pretty strong at the moment with several dream matches in the pipeline.

What do you think about Booker's T opinion AEW and IMPACT Wrestling's partnership? Did either of the promotion benefit from the association, according to you? Sound off in the comments section below.