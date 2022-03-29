"Hit me in the DMs" - Booker T calls out AEW star; lays down a big challenge

Wrestling legend Booker T recently laid down a challenge to AEW star Dax Harwood, asking him to step up and wrestle him in a singles match.

Back in January, when it was announced that the WCW legend would be coming out of retirement to wrestle a match for his promotion, Reality of Wrestling, Harwood quickly challenged him. The former AEW Tag Team Champion tweeted that an offer for a dream match between FTR and Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray) was on the table.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T has finally responded to Dax Harwood's challenge. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that since he can't make his brother come out of retirement, he would like to compete against the former RAW Tag Team Champion in a singles match.

Booker T also praised Dax Harwood, saying his old-school style and mentality reminded him of Ole Anderson.

"Let's just get straight real quick. I don't have to answer to anyone. My thing is this. I can't make my brother do anything. I can't make Harlem Heat re-form like back in the day. But I wanna just put this out here. And Dax Harwood, I want you to know personally, I have nothing personal against you, but as far as stepping inside the squared circle and schooling, I would love to do that. You are a student of the game, you like the throw back, it reminds me of Ole Anderson. So my thing is this if my brother can't step up, so why not Dax? You and I handle this like men, one-on-one, hit me in the DMs." (From 1:04:22 - 1:05:58)

AEW star Dax Harwood vs. Booker T is unlikely to happen in the near future

While a match between Harwood and Booker is a possible show-stealer, it's unlikely to materialize anytime soon due to circumstances out of the performers' hands.

While Dax Harwood is currently working for All Elite Wrestling as part of FTR alongside Cash Wheeler, the WCW legend is under a contract with WWE.

However, it's worth noting that Harwood recently stated that he and Wheeler don't have much time left on their current AEW contracts. If FTR couldn't agree on a new deal with Tony Khan's promotion, there's plenty of chance of them going back to WWE, where Harwood could settle his beef with Booker T.

