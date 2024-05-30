Booker T fears top AEW star may have injured himself "permanently" - "It looked very, very painful"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts on a top AEW star suffering a brutal injury. The star is none other than Adam Copeland (fka Edge).

Adam Copeland successfully defended his AEW TNT Championship against Malakai Black in a brutal barbed wire cage match at Double or Nothing. During the match, The Rated-R Superstar jumped off the cage on Malakai Black, who was placed on top of a table. Unfortunately, the high-flying spot ended up injuring Adam Copeland, as the star confirmed that he had suffered a broken tibia after the match.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Champion explained how injuries are common in professional wrestling. Booker T further assumed that Copeland's injury might be more than just a broken tibia.

"It's just your body. Father time waits for no man. No matter how good you feel, you're capable of getting hurt. In this case, you're capable of getting injured and not just injured, but perhaps injured permanently. We don't know how that drop is really gonna affect Edge [Adam Copeland]. Of course, we know that he gotta have surgery but imma tell you right now, the way I saw it, It looked very, very painful and it looked like it's gonna have more complications than just a broken tibia." [From 16:56 to 17:35]

Adam Copeland was stripped off the TNT Championship last night on AEW Dynamite.

Bully Ray shares his thoughts on Adam Copeland's brutal spot at AEW Double or Nothing

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has had his fair share of battles against The Rated-R Superstar. The former Tag Team Champion recently reviewed Adam Copeland jumping on Malakai Black from the top of the cage at the Double or Nothing PPV.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray wished Copeland the best and told him that he did not have to do that spot at the PPV.

"Adam broke or fractured his tibia, his leg, he's gonna be out for a while. Best wishes to Adam Copeland, brother you didn't have to do that, you already got a WrestleMania moment when you speared Jeff Hardy in mid-air at WrestleMania 17." [14:12-14:51]

Adam Copeland is set to miss a notable amount of time from All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if the veteran hunts for his TNT Championship after his return.

