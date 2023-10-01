Booker T feels AEW must sign 52-year-old WWE legend who still wrestles and can be a great 'teacher'

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks a WWE legend would be a great addition to All Elite Wrestling both in the ring and backstage. The legend in question is Rob Van Dam.

Speaking recently on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam's status in All Elite Wrestling and said the AEW's talent could learn a lot from the Veteran, who has been through it all in his career.

“Are they giving RVD a contract or what? He probably likes being that Barry Bonds cleaned-up man come in. You know, once in a blue moon, pay me, give me that daily rate. I think he can teach those guys over there a little bit of something because Rob’s gone through it. And you can see Rob is one of the guys that is still able to do it as far as guys that’s jumping over stuff, jumping on stuff. At school, these guys let them know exactly what their careers will be like. But Rob’s also got that it’s no secret that for me, Rob can go out there and still do it because Rob was one of the guys that you would see stretching in a corner for hours, just stretching and stretching and stretching, you know?” Booker T said. (H/t WrestlingNews)

Rob Van Dam debuted in AEW on the August 2 episode of Dynamite and has competed in two matches since then. The first was a title match against the former FTW Champion Jack Perry, and then, in a tag team match alongside Hook to face Daddy Magic and 'Cool Hand' Angelo Parker.

Rob Van Dam praises former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin was one of the wrestlers recently released by the WWE as a part of budget cuts following its merger with UFC. Benjamin's release caught the professional wrestling world off guard. While he was rarely featured on TV shows, it was expected that the company would retain him due to his invaluable experience, which would be beneficial to train a new generation of wrestlers.

ECW Legend Rob Van Dam heaped praise on Shelton on his 1 Of A Kind podcast and called him an incredible athlete and a great guy.

“Shelton’s a great guy and an incredible athlete. I have no idea what they were or were not doing with him, but I know that when I worked before with him, back in 2005 or 2006, I always felt like the office really respected him a lot by the push they were giving him. I worked him a lot, and you’re like all at some level of getting pushed or feeling like you’re getting disrespected and not pushed, or getting promises broken to you about being pushed. I just remember he was very good, [a] great athlete, and he knew what he was doing. [He was] a good guy too.” (H/T: Fightful).

