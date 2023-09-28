Rob Van Dam gives heartwarming account of former WWE United States Champion

Rob Van Dam is considered a legend amongst his peers and by many fans, but recently the veteran tipped his hat to a star many have called an unsung hero of pro wrestling.

RVD has clashed and worked alongside some of the biggest names in pro wrestling. Sadly, WWE recently cut numerous talents, and shockingly Shelton Benjamin found himself among the names the promotion released.

During a recent episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam praised Shelton Benjamin and recalled working with the star in 2005/2006.

“Shelton’s a great guy and an incredible athlete. I have no idea what they were or were not doing with him, but I know that when I worked before with him, back in 2005 or 2006, I always felt like the office really respected him a lot by the push they were giving him."

"I worked him a lot, and you’re like all at some level of getting pushed or feeling like you’re getting disrespected and not pushed, or getting promises broken to you about being pushed. I just remember he was very good, [a] great athlete, and he knew what he was doing. [He was] a good guy too.” (H/T: Fightful).

It's unclear what Benjamin's next step will be in pro wrestling, but many are hoping for an AEW debut. Booker T recently commented on the speculation and noted that he would be a "nice pickup" for AEW.

Tony Khan is open to bringing Rob Van Dam back into AEW for another run

Many fans were impressed with Rob Van Dam's work in AEW and had hoped to see the veteran sign with the promotion. While this didn't end up happening, Tony Khan was seemingly high on the star veteran.

During the AEW WrestleDream media call, Khan explained that he's open to bringing Rob Van Dam back and seeing him team up with Hook.

“I thought RVD would be a great partner for him, a great foil in Hook’s previous story and then now partner for Hook himself and they had a really fun match. The Collision episode did a great rating,” said Khan.

Khan continued:

"I’d certainly be open to Rob returning in the very near future as we said when I saw him this past weekend. He’s doing a great job and we’d love to have him back so great to have Rob here anytime he’s available to do it and anytime it makes sense for everyone.” (H/T: InsideTheRopes).

It remains to be seen if Rob Van Dam will become All Elite someday or if this will simply be an ongoing partnership. Either way, the 52-year-old doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

