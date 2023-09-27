Tony Khan says he'd be open to bringing back 16-time champion from WWE

Tony Khan has snagged some major former WWE Superstars over the years, and while the legendary Rob Van Dam made his debut this year, would Khan bring him back?

Van Dam has solidified his name in pro wrestling history, and much like Chris Jericho, the veteran continues to compete even today. Currently, it doesn't seem like he's slowing down anytime soon, but could he be in for another lap with AEW?

During the recent AEW WrestleDream media call, Tony Khan was asked about bringing Rob Van Dam back to his promotion. According to the President, not only is he open to it, but he also thinks RVD would be a good tag-team partner for Hook.

“I thought RVD would be a great partner for him, a great foil in Hook’s previous story and then now partner for Hook himself and they had a really fun match. The Collision episode did a great rating,” said Khan.

Khan continued:

"I’d certainly be open to Rob returning in the very near future as we said when I saw him this past weekend, he’s doing a great job and we’d love to have him back so great to have Rob here anytime he’s available to do it and anytime it makes sense for everyone.” (H/T: InsideTheRopes).

Fans notably called for RVD to jump to AEW in 2019, which eventually led to him taking a shot at the promotion. However, when the topic came up this year, Van Dam claimed he doesn't regret it.

Tony Khan recently commented on losing Jade Cargill to WWE

Despite being the inaugural TBS Champion and having a lengthy undefeated streak, fans were too happy with Cargill's booking. It seems that the star might also have felt slighted by this in the end, as she has now officially signed with WWE.

During the same media call, Tony Khan was asked what his thoughts are now that Jade Cargill is a WWE Superstar.

"I have only positive things to say about Jade, she's always welcome here. She had a great run with us and has a great career in front of her. Wishing her nothing but the best for the future."

Tony Khan will most likely have to pull a huge move to take the heat off of him after losing Cargill to the Stamford-based company. With AEW WrestleDream only days away, could fans go into the show expecting a major debut?

