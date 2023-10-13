Booker T fires back at Tony Khan for mocking The Undertaker and John Cena over NXT ratings

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has responded to Tony Khan's recent comments on The Undertaker and John Cena in relation to the ratings for Dynamite and NXT.

Earlier this week, AEW Dynamite went head-to-head against NXT, where the white and gold show beat Dynamite in ratings with a star-packed card featuring The Undertaker and John Cena.

Following AEW's loss to WWE this week, Khan has had a meltdown, taking shots at The Undertaker and John Cena.

On the recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T had some words for Tony Khan for his recent activities.

"I gotta take a dig at this last comment that he made about the NXT rating. He said that it was the first time that John Cena and the Undertaker appeared in front of less than a million people for #WWE and the thing is, he’s got Edge and Christian and all of those guys… So it’s like, when you say stuff like that, you might want to think about it before you say stuff like that."

Furthermore, he said despite having stars like Edge in the main event, Dynamite drew less in rating:

"Because Edge was in the main event. Edge was in the main event of that show and they pulled 609 [thousand viewers]. The thing is, I’m sure, I’m sure Tony Khan thought that that was going to be a bigger number. I can’t be positive on this but I can imagine that Tony Khan would have thought that #AEW Dynamite would have gotten a bigger number," the Hall of Famer noted. (H/T - Wrestletalk)

NXT surpassed Dynamite in ratings, drawing 921,000 viewers with a 0.30. In comparison, Dynamite had 609,000 viewers and 0.26 in the P18-49 demo.

Booker T suggests Tony Khan should focus on AEW and not worry about WWE

Booker T is concerned that Khan is too focused on trying to beat WWE rather than concentrating on AEW.

On the same episode, Booker T said Khan should be more focused on building up AEW:

"I don’t know what Tony Khan’s modus operandi is, I don’t know what his fixation on WWE is but I’ve said this once, I’ll say it a thousand times – Tony Khan got a hell of a product, he’s got a hell of a thing going but I really think that just like WCW, they focused on ‘WWE, WWE’, everything they were doing, they were trying to counterprogram every Monday night. What are they doing? What are they doing?’ And I really think that WCW thought themselves right out of the war because they were focused on winning and beating WWE when they had a hell of a product already," Booker noted.

After Khan took shots at WWE legends, fans have been calling him out and urging him to accept defeat.

What are your thoughts on Khan's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

