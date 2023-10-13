The internet freaks out over Tony Khan’s latest shot at WWE, John Cena and The Undertaker

After failing to beat WWE in the head-to-head battle between NXT and Dynamite this past Tuesday, Tony Khan took to social media to fire a shot the competition's way. This post has quickly gained traction, and much of the wrestling world has chimed into the conversation.

The AEW boss recently pointed out a rather unique statistic involving WWE legends John Cena and The Undertaker to make his show's efforts on Tuesday seem more profitable than they were.

"This week, 2 active decades-long ratings streaks from 2 great legends were ended. With all due respect, until this week's head-to-head AEW on TBS vs WWE on USA, neither John Cena nor Undertaker had ever been on a WWE show with under 1 million total viewers + under 400k in the demo," Khan posted on Twitter.

The billionaire owner of the Jacksonville-based promotion had to have known that this would prompt a raucous reaction from fans, and lo and behold, this is exactly what happened.

The myriad of responses to Khan's post were filled with a wide variety of opinions. Some supported the AEW president's statement, seeing it as a badge of honor for the young promotion.

However, it must be noted that both NXT and Dynamite were competing with tons of live sporting events, as well as each other:

One keen-eyed fan was quick to point out the subtle hypocrisy in Khan's comment, pointing out that Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) also appeared on a show with less than 1 million viewers this past Tuesday and even less than NXT:

In general, the overwhelming majority of responses had negative sentiments toward Tony Khan, with some fans being rather hurtful with their comments:

Overall, both WWE and AEW put on jam-packed shows that, in many ways, helped both promotions. It will be interesting to see how this inter-promotional rivalry escalates in the future.

Major positives for AEW after losing the ratings war against WWE

It's not all doom and gloom for AEW. The latest episode of Dynamite thoroughly entertained fans despite not drawing as many eyes as NXT.

Adam Copeland had his first match for his new promotion. He scored a victory over Luchasaurus in a well-executed bout that left fans wanting to see more of the Rated-R Superstar.

There were also plenty of interesting segments sprinkled throughout the show, and it seems like many of the promotions stars are operating on top form.

