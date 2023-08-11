Booker T says 2-time WWE World Champion is still the "most underrated wrestler that we've seen"

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T recently spoke about a former World Champion and referred to him as one of the most underrated performers in the business.

The former World Champion is none other than Christian Cage. Captain Charisma made a name for himself in WWE alongside his tag team partner Edge. However, after breaking out as a singles star, he held the European and Intercontinental Championships multiple times.

Christian left WWE in 2005 and joined TNA, becoming a World Champion. Cage made his WWE return in 2009, and after two years, he finally became the World Heavyweight Champion in 2011 on two occasions.

After suffering a concussion in 2014, Christian stepped away from in-ring competition until 2021, when he made his surprising return in the Royal Rumble Match. Later that year, Christian signed with AEW, where he captured the IMPACT World Championship by defeating Kenny Omega.

During a recent episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T and co-host Brad Gilmore discussed wrestlers who broke out as singles stars after being in successful tag teams. Edge and Christian were pointed out as great examples:

"I always said that Christian still is the most underrated wrestler that we've seen," Booker T said. "That's how good this guy really is and was. The times I got in the ring with him were just awesome. I didn't even have to think. I was laughing half the time trying to stay in character and be serious at the same time. Definitely one of the greatest." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

You can check out the video below:

Booker T comments on former WWE Champion's career possibly being over

Booker T recently spoke about New Day Member Big E possibly never wrestling again.

Big E broke his neck on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown. In a recent interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone, The former NXT Champion revealed that he has been in discussions of taking a commentary with WWE.

In the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the unfortunate news of Big E possibly never wrestling again.

"It's a life-changing moment. That one spot in the ring definitely changed the whole name of the game. I'm sad, I'm sad to hear it, I must say that. I really liked Big E. He's one of the guys I always thought was really cool... I remember when Kofi won the [WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35], I remember talking to Big E. I said, 'Your time is gonna come, man.' I said, 'because, you're talented... you're definitely gonna make it to the next level,'" said Booker.

He further added:

"That's why I hate to see something like this happen, but it's a cautionary tale at the same time to a lot of these young guys as far as going out there and throwing caution to the wind sometimes when you don't need to. I don't want to be sitting here blaming him for anything he did or anything like that, but what I am saying is for the next guy, for the next Big E, think about that and hopefully, somebody can learn from it." [1:15-2:28]

You can checkout the video below:

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee