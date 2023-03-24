Booker T thinks 6-time WWE World Champion may have jeopardized his possible AEW return

Former WWE wrestler and current wrestling commentator Booker T recently expressed his thoughts on CM Punk's recent social media outburst. The Hall of Famer questioned whether Punk's behavior may have jeopardized his chances of returning to AEW.

In his deleted Instagram story, The Second City Saint criticized several stars, including Jon Moxley, AEW President Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, and wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. He alleged that Moxley had declined to lose to him in a match last year but eventually relented and lost to him at All Out pay-per-view.

On his podcast, The Hall of Fame, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Booker T addressed Punk's actions, stating that he believed it was a "bad take" and that it could have been worded differently.

"I don't know if it's a self-destructive choice ... I just think it was a bad take, trying to come back to a company, you know? I mean, I just thought it was a bad take. I just thought it could have been worded a little bit differently. It was just like the first promo could have been worded a little bit differently, right?” Booker T said. [9:08 – 9:26]

Check out the video below:

It is currently unknown if AEW has made any definite plans to bring CM Punk back to the company, or if they have been discouraged by his recent behavior.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk said he would return to wrestling just to upset a fan

During a recent episode of The Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry expressed his desire to bring CM Punk back to AEW, to which a fan responded by suggesting that Punk should stay retired.

In response, the Straight Edge Superstar mocked the fan for liking their own comment and stated that he would return to wrestling just to upset them.

“You liked your own comment. Bold. I’ll wrestle again just to upset you. You’ll watch no matter where,” CM Punk said.

CM Punk responds to a fan

The Voice of the Voiceless has been seen at other wrestling promotions and he has also returned as a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting.

