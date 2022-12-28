"Both these guys are full of sh*t" - Major AEW personality claims real-life feud between Ric Flair and WWE Hall of Famer is a work

Major AEW personality Tony Schiavone feels that the ongoing feud between Ric Flair and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is a work and that both men are full of s**t.

Easy E and the Nature Boy have been involved in a 'podcast feud' lately, and it continued this week. The 16-time world champion has said numerous things about the former WWE RAW General Manager because of some of his decisions as a senior executive in WCW.

Bischoff has attempted to squash the war of words and has repeatedly stated that he does not know why Ric Flair is upset with him. Fans have wondered if this is all a work for both men to promote their respective podcasts.

During a live Q&A session on AdFreeShows.com, Tony Schiavone stated that he believes this is all work.

“First of all, you got to keep in mind that both Bischoff and Flair are full of sh*t. Believe me. So when you bring that into the equation and you sit there and you listen to two people, you look at them and you listen to them going back and forth and you think, ‘Both these guys are full of sh*t. I ought to make my own decisions',” Tony Schiavone said. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

WWE Hall of Famer praised AEW World Champion MJF

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is usually critical of all things AEW. However, the former WCW executive heaped praise on MJF during an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

"I love watching MJF. He's fascinating to me. He's a guy that loves heat, he embraces heat. And it's not cheap heat either. Now, the amazing thing is his music hits and there's still a lot of people that cheer because like, Oh my God, this is gonna be so entertaining. And then he still finds a way in his promo to get you to absolutely hate him."

He added:

"He's brilliant. A lot of guys that play heels on TV aren't heels in real life and don't want to be. They want to be liked, it's human nature. Nobody wants to be disliked." [00:05 - 01:30]

MJF recently won the AEW World Championship when he defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear 2022. He defended the title successfully against Ricky Starks and seems poised to face Bryan Danielson next.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes