Brandi Rhodes breaks silence after The Rock roasted Cody Rhodes’ dog Pharaoh

Former AEW personality Brandi Rhodes has finally broken her silence regarding shots The Rock took at her and her husband Cody Rhodes' dog, Pharaoh.

The American Nightmare is feuding with The Bloodline ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The Brahma Bull challenged Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a tag team match at the Showcase of Immortals against him and Reigns on a recent episode of Smackdown.

The Rock recently shared a video on Instagram showing merchandise depicting him slapping the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Winner. He also roasted Cody Rhodes' dog in the caption of the post.

Taking to X, Brandi Rhodes shared an edited collage of photographs. The image alludes to The Rock's comments regarding Pharaoh in the format of a well-known meme.

Cody's sister, Teil Rhodes, also fired back at The Great One for his attacks on Pharaoh.

Matt Morgan believes Cody Rhodes losing at WrestleMania 40 will cause heart attacks

Cody Rhodes found his championship dreams squashed at WrestleMania 39 due to interference from Solo Sikoa.

Ahead of the 40th edition of The Show of Shows in 2024, Rhodes is expected to dethrone Reigns and end his record-setting championship run. According to Matt Morgan, people may suffer heart attacks if the former Intercontinental Champion fails to win at Philadelphia.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Morgan commented on the possibility of Rhodes being booked to lose on Night Two of WrestleMania 40.

"What if Cody loses night two after all this? Oh, God! I'm telling you people are gonna have heart attacks, and maybe me included," he said.

It remains to be seen whether Cody Rhodes faces Roman Reigns with members of The Bloodline barred from ringside or under Bloodline Rules.

The stipulation will be decided by the proposed tag bout pitting The Rock and Roman Reigns against the former Intercontinental Champion and Seth Freakin Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania.

