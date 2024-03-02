Cody Rhodes' sister fires shots at The Rock following latest update

Cody Rhodes' sister Teil has sent a message to The Rock ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. The veteran is scheduled to appear on tonight's edition of the blue brand at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The American Nightmare appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber 2024 and challenged The Rock to a match. Paul Heyman and several henchmen confronted Rhodes this past Monday night on RAW and tried to get him to withdraw his challenge. Rhodes refused and beat down Heyman's associates instead.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, The Brahma Bull shared a lengthy video on social media. He claimed Rhodes turned his back on him and took a shot at his beloved dog, Pharaoh. You can check out Teil Rhodes' post by clicking here:

"Going after a DOG is almost as low as all the bots 😬," she wrote.

The Rock explains his beef with WWE RAW Cody Rhodes

The Rock has claimed that he is not mad at Cody Rhodes for changing his mind; he's angry at how the Men's Royal Rumble winner did it.

WWE held a WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas last month. Cody Rhodes had seemingly stepped aside for The Great One so he could have a dream match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, fans rejected the idea, and the promotion changed direction. The 51-year-old is now a heel and has aligned himself with The Bloodline.

During his video today on social media, The People's Champion stated that he spoke to Cody Rhodes backstage at the press conference last month, and he didn't mention anything about wanting to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The legend noted that they could have had a private conversation about the issue instead of the confrontation at the press conference:

"I saw you in Las Vegas. I saw you backstage, 20 feet away. Rock dapped you up, gave you a hug. Did you say anything to The Rock then?. "Hey Rock, I got something on my mind". "Yeah tell me about it". "Hey Rock! I got something that's eating me up inside". "Cody go ahead, tell me about it. Let's walk over there. Let's talk in private. Come and tell me about it." Did you say any of that? No! You didn't say a thing!" he said. [11:34-11:57]

Cody Rhodes has made it known that The Bloodline is not hunting him; he is hunting The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see if the RAW star shows up during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

