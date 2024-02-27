Paul Heyman sends a message after confronting Cody Rhodes, breaks silence

After confronting Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman took to social media to send a message.

Rhodes defeated Grayson Waller in the show's main event before Heyman made his way out to the ring. The Wiseman asked The American Nightmare to withdraw his challenge to The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns will defend his title against Rhodes in a rematch from WrestleMania 39. Last year, The Tribal Chief retained his title, courtesy of The Bloodline. However, Rhodes has made it clear that he will be hunting The Bloodline and The Rock.

On Twitter/X, Heyman sent a message, breaking his silence after appearing on RAW:

"They would elect me #MayorForLife in #Philadelphia, but why would I ever want to live in Philly??????" wrote Heyman.

Check out Heyman's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Konnan believes WWE doesn't need Dustin Rhodes for Cody Rhodes' feud with The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust in WWE) have held the Tag Team Championship together in the Stamford-based company.

During the Rhodes family's feud with The Shield, Cody and Dustin teamed up against Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan suggested that WWE didn't need to include The Natural in Cody's storyline with The Bloodline:

"There's no room, they [WWE] don't need Dustin Rhodes in this angle," he said.

Expand Tweet

Dustin is currently working in AEW, and Konnan believes that Tony Khan won't allow the 60-year-old to appear in World Wrestling Entertainment:

"And I highly doubt Tony [Khan] would lend any of his talent to WWE. He does not like them."

The Bloodline will be in full force on this week's WWE SmackDown. This will also mark The Rock's return to television.

What were your thoughts on Heyman's segment with Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.