WWE can manage the Cody Rhodes vs. Bloodline storyline without a 54-year-old legend, says Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan feels that WWE can manage the storyline between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline without a 54-year-old legend.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan weighed in on fans hoping for Dustin Rhodes (Goldust in WWE) to jump in and defend his brother Cody against the Bloodline at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. He said:

"There's no room, they (WWE) don't need Dustin Rhodes in this angle," he said.

Since the 54-year-old legend is All Elite, the co-host and WCW veteran Disco Inferno noted that Tony Khan won't allow Dustin to be a part of a WWE storyline. The 56-year-old said:

"And I highly doubt Tony (Khan) would lend any of his talent to WWE. He does not like them."

Check out the full video below:

Meanwhile, The Rock has officially joined forces with Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman in their Bloodline faction. Dwayne Johnson has now embraced a full-heel turn ahead of WrestleMania 40 and blamed the fans on SmackDown for The American Nightmare wanting to finish the story.

That said, Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW offered Rhodes his help, stating he does not need to battle The Bloodline alone. Ahead of the Elimination Chamber 2024, The Brahma Bull asserted he would slap the two RAW Superstars ruthlessly should they talk trash about him on The Grayson Waller Effect show in Perth, Australia.

Jonathan Coachman explains why Cody Rhodes needs to dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman believes The American Nightmare must unseat The Tribal Chief's incredible title run at WrestleMania XL.

On the Busted Open podcast, The Coach mentioned that Rhodes has a redemption story that has been cooking for almost two years. For the 38-year-old star to get his story payoff, he must dethrone Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows this April.

“I say yes; he has to. There’s a lot of people that say, ‘Wins and losses don’t matter.’ I’ve said at times, ‘It’s all about the stories. Wins and losses don’t matter.’ For this story, and the fact that he came back in a redemption story, and you lead up for two full years? That’s a long time when you’re doing TV every single week. People talk about Hulkster back in the day, and all those guys, they weren’t on TV every single week. So, to me, at some point, you’ve got to pay it off. And you pay it off at a big win,” Coachman said.

Check out the full video below:

It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion announces the rumored Dwayne Johnson's allegedly pitched idea to have The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 40 Night One.

Do you think Dustin Rhodes should join forces with Cody Rhodes in The Bloodline storyline? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit Keepin' It 100 and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE