The Rock takes a massive shot at Cody Rhodes' family member ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar The Rock recently took to social media to take a massive shot at Cody Rhodes' beloved family member.

At the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, The American Nightmare challenged The Great One for a one-on-one match to exact revenge after the latter slapped him at WrestleMania XL Kickoff.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The People's Champion turned down Rhodes' proposal for a singles bout. He and Roman Reigns then challenged The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins to a tag team match at WWE WrestleMania XL Night One.

The Rock recently took to Instagram to post a video showcasing his new merchandise. In the video, The Rock showed a t-shirt depicting him slapping Cody Rhodes and referring to the latter's fans as "crybabies." The Great One also took a massive shot at Rhodes' beloved dog, Pharaoh, in the post's caption:

"The great news about the sales of this instant classic t-shirt is that 100% of the bag 💰 goes to Cody’s goofy a** dog, S**thead. * link 🔗 in bio ☝🏾Enjoy the shirt. Enjoy the ride. Let's all #prayfors**thead 🐕 💩," he wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post here.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' sister called out The Rock for talking about their dog

Before the abovementioned Instagram post about his merchandise, The Rock shared a lengthy video on his social media about how Cody Rhodes betrayed him. He also spoke harshly about The American Nightmare's dog, Pharaoh.

Teil Rhodes recently took to Twitter to call out The Great One for talking smack about their dog:

"Going after a DOG is almost as low as all the bots 😬," she wrote.

Many fans believe the Hollywood megastar will betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL Night One to set up a match against The Head of the Table at next year's Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see what The Great One has planned for his future in WWE.

Do you think The People's Champion will betray The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section.