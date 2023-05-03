Brandi Rhodes reacts to former WWE star's surprising AEW exit after 4 years

Former AEW personality Brandi Rhodes recently shared a message in support of one of her former co-workers who unexpectedly announced her departure from Tony Khan's promotion.

Leva Bates (fka Blue Pants in WWE) has been in AEW since 2019. Over the last four years in the company, she has endeared herself to many fans through her personality, which she regularly showcased on The Elite's YouTube channel, Being The Elite.

Bates announced via Twitter that she would be departing from AEW, catching many people by surprise. In her statement, she thanked many of the personnel she worked with during her time at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Replying to this, Brandi shared the following:

"From day 1, a fantastic CBO Coordinator. The definition of a self starter. Learned as you went with no prior experience. You can't teach someone drive, passion and determination. Leva, you have it all and you deserve respect and recognition for all that you've accomplished ❤️."

Brandi departed from AEW in early 2022 alongside her husband, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is currently one of the top stars in WWE.

Brandi Rhodes addresses pregnancy rumors

Cody and Brandi Rhodes celebrated the birth of their daughter in June 2021. The powerhouse couple has shared part of their parenting journey via social media, and fans can't get enough of the happy family.

So when Brandi shared a post on Twitter stating that she had recently received some news she had been waiting on since January, many followers jumped to the conclusion that their family was expanding.

However, Brandi quickly shut these rumors down with a rather funny reply:

"Not half of y'all thinking this is a pregnancy announcement. It takes a little bit longer than a few months for a baby to cook!"

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes twitter.com/thebrandirhode… Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes Tonight, Libby and I hit a few down dogs and feasted on Cold Stone after receiving the news we'd been waiting to hear since January!



Cheers to Summer 2023 🍾 Tonight, Libby and I hit a few down dogs and feasted on Cold Stone after receiving the news we'd been waiting to hear since January! Cheers to Summer 2023 🍾 https://t.co/RTgQjXub0c Not half of y'all thinking this is a pregnancy announcement. It takes a little bit longer than a few months for a baby to cook! Not half of y'all thinking this is a pregnancy announcement. It takes a little bit longer than a few months for a baby to cook! 😂 twitter.com/thebrandirhode…

Although baby Liberty may not be getting a sibling just yet, fans will no doubt be keeping an eye out for what's next for the Rhodes family.

