Bret Hart takes shots at AEW, fans fire back: "Cause WWE can do NO WRONG," "getting those legends checks"

Bret Hart took some shots at AEW earlier today during an interview, as he called out what was happening within the promotion. Fans have reacted to his statements, and many have claimed that he only said this due to his connection to WWE.

All Elite Wrestling is almost in its sixth year, as they debuted with their Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in 2019. This weekend, they will be holding their second major event of the year as Dynasty is set to take place this Sunday night in Philadelphia.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani, Bret Hart claimed that several individuals in the industry were actors pretending to be wrestlers. He mentioned how this was a problem within AEW, as he believed they focused more on the promos than actual wrestling. Hart urged them to just get on with it in the ring.

Most fans seemingly disagreed with the WWE Hall of Famer, as they believed that these were traits of the Stamford-based promotion. They accused him of saying this due to his connection with the promotion. One mentioned that the timing was interesting, seeing as there has been positive buzz around AEW lately.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

Fans react to The Hitman's remarks towards AEW [Credit: Fan reactions on X]

Bret Hart was around for AEW's first show

Back in 2019, during their debut pay-per-view, the AEW World Championship was unveiled. Bret Hart himself was in attendance, as he raised the title to display it to the world.

That night, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho faced off for a shot at the world title. The other challenger would come from the Casino Battle Royale that same night. It was Jericho who came out on top, and 'Hangman' Adam Page who won the battle royale.

Eventually, they would face off at All Out with the former WWE Champion becoming the inaugural AEW World Champion.

The Hitman's words may leave a bitter taste in some of the fans' mouths, while others agree with his sentiments. Where do you stand with these controversial statements?

