AEW News: Bret Hart unveils AEW World Title belt

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.50K   //    26 May 2019, 08:08 IST

Double Or Nothing
Double Or Nothing

What's the story

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart appeared at AEW Double Or Nothing tonight. Hart unveiled the All Elite Wrestling World Title belt, which will be contested at a later date.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling has been making waves ever since they announced their first show, Double Or Nothing, a long while ago. The promotion is backed by a billionaire and has been recruiting top Superstars from around the world at a rapid pace.

AEW signed former WWE World Champion Chris Jericho earlier this year, in what he dubbed as being "the best deal of his life". The company has also recruited Kenny Omega, with The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes already added into the mix.

The pro-wrestling world is hailing AEW and some are even going as far to say that this is the dawning of a new era in professional wrestling. At the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this year, Triple H and his DX counterparts took several jibes at the new promotion. Over the course of the past several weeks, Cody Rhodes and other AEW Superstars have returned back the favor, with Rhodes primarily targeting the WWE 24/7 title.

Also read: The Undertaker spotted with AEW Superstar


The heart of the matter

AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing saw WWE Hall of Famer and multiple-time WWE Champion Bret Hart unveil the All Elite Wrestling World Title belt. The belt will be defended in a match contested between the winner of Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega, and the winner of the Casino Battle Royal, Adam Page.


What's next?

The All Elite Wrestling World Title match will be held at a future date, that hasn't been revealed yet. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on All Elite Wrestling.

Are you excited for All Elite Wrestling? Could this possibly be the beginning of a new era?

AEW Double Or Nothing The Young Bucks Bret Hart Chris Jericho
