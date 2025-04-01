WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart takes major shot at AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart took a major shot at All Elite Wrestling today. The legend will be honored at this year's Hall of Fame alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin for their iconic match at WrestleMania 13.

Bret "The Hitman" Hart was interviewed on The Ariel Helwani Show today and discussed the modern landscape of professional wrestling. Helwani asked the WWE legend if he watched today's product, and he revealed that he tried to keep up with it by watching major events.

Bret Hart then claimed that a lot of the talent today are actors pretending to be wrestlers and hinted that it was a major problem in All Elite Wrestling.

"I find that today's wrestling, it's a little bit more about promos and your character on TV and not so much your work rate. I like guys that throw back a little bit more to the work rate. Roman Reigns is a guy that I think tries really hard to earn the respect of my generation. AEW... I find that they're mostly actors trying to pretend to be wrestlers. Get on with the real wrestling and just quit acting so much," he said. [From 1:12 - 2:03] [H/T: Ariel Helwani on X]

AEW launched in 2019 and has established itself as an alternative to WWE. The promotion is set for AEW Dynasty 2025 this Sunday night.

WWE legend's son urges Bret Hart to move on

Bret Hart has held a grudge against WWE veteran Goldberg for decades for causing his concussion at WCW Starrcade 1999.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Gage Goldberg was asked about the incident and admitted that he didn't talk about it with his father too much. However, Gage suggested that Hart move on from the incident instead of continuing to hold onto the grudge after all these years.

"We don't really like to talk about that a lot but, I mean, you gotta let things go, one hundred percent, and you can't just keep harping on this one thing when someone's successful. Stuff happens." [0:48 – 1:04]

You can check out the interview below:

Bret Hart is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on three occasions following this year's ceremony. He was previously inducted as a singles performer in 2006 and as a member of The Hart Foundation in 2019.

