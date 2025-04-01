Steve Austin breaks silence on recent WWE Hall of Fame announcement

WWE is just over two weeks from WrestleMania Weekend in Las Vegas. Steve Austin was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame as the 2009 headliner, and now he's set to become a two-time honoree. Stone Cold has just opened up on the announcement and the match he would've inducted first.

World Wrestling Entertainment will induct its 26th Hall of Fame class on April 18. The first induction into the new Immortal Moment wing will honor Austin and Bret Hart for their No DQ Submission Match at WrestleMania 13. Ken Shamrock was the special guest referee for Bret's bloody victory in Chicago.

Stone Cold and The Hitman were well aware of how good their 22-minute showdown was, according to Austin himself. During a recent signing with American Icon Autographs, he was asked if the upcoming honor means anything to him. The Texas Rattlesnake gave credit to the fans, his opponent, and The Windy City.

"Yes and no. It was a hell of a match and we knew it at the time. I think it was good that it was in Chicago because Chicago is kind of a stronghold for me, but it would’ve worked anywhere with the fact that it happened with Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart. There’s a couple behind-the-scenes stories I don’t want to talk about, but it was a hell of a match and it’s cool for people to still remember it damn near 30 years later. ... It means something to me because if it wasn’t for the fans, I wouldn’t be sitting here. So, the fact that match is relevant and it’s going into 2025 Hall of Fame for matches as the first to be inducted—cool," Steve Austin said. [H/T to Fightful]

The 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air at 11pm ET on the Friday before WrestleMania 41, live from the Fontainebleau near Las Vegas. Inductees announced so far include Triple H, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and The Natural Disasters.

The WCW match Steve Austin would've inducted first

WCW held a non-televised house show on May 21, 1992, at the legendary Great Western Forum near Los Angeles, CA. The co-main event of the evening saw Ricky Steamboat defeat Steve Austin.

During his American Icon Autographs signing, The Texas Rattlesnake named the match when asked if there was a bout he would've inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame before the WrestleMania 13 match with Bret Hart.

"Man, I had a hell of a barn burner with Steamboat, 30 minute broadway at the LA Forum 100 years ago, but there was nobody filming it. It was a house show, but God d**n it was a good match," Steve Austin said. [H/T to Fightful]

Austin said he's always liked his WrestleMania 17 win over The Rock as well. He also gave an honorable mention to the SummerSlam 1997 win over Owen Hart, noting that he was enjoying the action until the neck-injuring piledriver from his opponent.

