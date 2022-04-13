"He said he could take us to the next level" - ROH star on why he agreed to join Tully Blanchard's faction with Brian Cage

Brian Cage joined Tully Blanchard, Kaun, and Toa Liona in the newly-formed Tully Blanchard Enterprises during his ROH debut. Fellow member Kaun recently spoke on the prospects of joining the new faction.

Tully Blanchard was surprisingly fired by FTR in March 2022 after a dispute between the manager and the team. The former Four Horsemen member has now assembled a team that will likely go on to compete in both AEW and ROH.

During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Tully Blanchard Enterprises member Kaun spoke on how he joined Brian Cage in the new faction.

"Yeah [I’m a part of Tully Blanchard Enterprises]. Like you said man, we called him up, he said he could take us to the next level. He said he only wants the top guys, so I’m a top guy. So he’s taking us to the next level. Got Brian Cage, got Toa [Liona], I’m excited for this." - Kaun said.

The star also hinted that he might appear in AEW, according to the contract he signed.

"I signed some documents, you know? Some documents [Kaun laughed]." - (H/T: POSTWrestling)

It's currently unclear to what extent the new faction will be active in AEW. However, the stable has a possible feud with both Team Taz and FTR on hand. Brian Cage and Tully Blanchard's history with the two prominent teams could be a possible angle for the faction at some point.

Jim Cornette believes that Brian Cage won't co-exist with Tully Blancard, leading to the ruin of the faction

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager commented on the future of Tully Blanchard Enterprises.

"Tully Blanchard comes out and introduces another newest member of Tully Blanchard Enterprises. They're going to try him again and he's not going to listen to Tully. He'll drive Tully out of his mind because Tully would probably be able to help the f**king guy if he was able to be helped if he'd listen," Cornette stated. (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Cage seemingly has a tremendous amount of fan support via social media. It's unclear whether or not the star is difficult to work with, as no reports have come in about this.

As far as fans know, Team Taz parted ways with the star amicably. The Machine has stated in the past that he wants more opportunities in AEW. Cornette's views could likely simply be his opinion and not a matter of fact about the star.

