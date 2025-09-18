Brian Danielson reveals former WWE name is now a part of AEW

AEW star Bryan Danielson has made headlines after revealing that a former WWE name is now working with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Bryan Danielson has had a storied career in pro-wrestling and is regarded as a great in both AEW and WWE. During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, the American Dragon became hugely popular due to his underdog persona and multiple different gimmicks that he got people to connect with. One of those gimmicks that polarized fans was the Planet's Champion gimmick, which eventually led to him dropping the WWE title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. However, in a recent interview, Danielson claimed that WrestleMania 35 is his favorite Mania moment and that the writer involved in the storyline is now working for Tony Khan's promotion.

During a recent episode of the Ned & Josh podcast, the former AEW World Champion praised the writer and mentioned that he now works for All Elite Wrestling before revealing his name.

"The writer who was working with me, who I love, and now he's with now with AEW; his name is Robert Evans."

Check out Bryan's comments in the video below:

AEW star Bryan Danielson says he's given up on Wheeler Yuta

Last night on the September to Remember, Bryan Danielson addressed the newest member of the Death Riders, Daniel Garcia. The American Dragon, while commentating during the Death Riders' entrance, shared his thoughts on the Red joining the group, and mentioned that while he has faith in Garcia, he has lost all hope on Wheeler Yuta.

"Objectively I look at Garcia and where he's at, and it does feel like a smart decision. I've given up on Yuta at this point, but I still have faith in Daniel Garcia....I've given up on Wheeler Yuta as being the future of professional wrestling, I'm gonna be honest," said Danielson

Currently, Bryan Danielson is a full-time commentator on Dynamite and retired from in-ring competition after WreslteDream 2024. It will be interesting to see if we will ever see him wrestle again.

