"BRING HIM TO WWE!!!!!""Need this match asap" - Fans explode after top AEW star is spotted with Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura was recently spotted with a top AEW star, and he shared a photo they took during their meeting at the airport. Fans were ecstatic as they thought that the two performers could possibly share the ring in the future. This would be Konosuke Takeshita.

The Alpha is the face of The Don Callis Family, and Don Callis is building him up as the next big thing in wrestling. The 28-year-old star has already proven himself in the ring, defeating the likes of Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho and putting on a great showing against Will Ospreay earlier this month.

Taking to X/Twitter, Shinsuke Nakamura posted a photo with Konosuke Takeshita, and according to him, the two ran across one another at the airport. However, the two stars have yet to share the ring together.

Check out Nakamura's tweet below:

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans immediately wanted a dream match to be booked between the two. Regardless of where this would be in, fans wished for these two Japanese stars to finally face off in the ring.

Some fans clamored for The King of Strong Style to bring Takeshita to WWE. One fan even suggested that they should team up, and their partnership would alter the landscape of the Stamford-based promotion's tag team division.

One fan suggested that Nakamura should be the one to head to AEW as, according to them, he would be able to shine in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Seeing if The Alpha possibly joins WWE somewhere down the line will be interesting.

Shinsuke Nakamura seemingly reacted to Kazuchika Okada signing with AEW

Earlier this month, during the episode of Dynamite after the Revolution Pay-Per-View, Kazuchika Okada was revealed to have signed with AEW, and he appeared to align with The Young Bucks, forming the new version of The Elite.

On Threads, Shinsuke Nakamura seemingly reacted to this news moments after the segment. The King of Strong Style expressed his surprise in Japanese. Although he was not directly quoting Okada's debut, this was seemingly about what went down.

It remains to be seen if Nakamura will ever depart from WWE and possibly share the ring with other world-renowned Japanese stars in rival companies. However, moving forward, he is relishing his role as a heel in the Stamford-based promotion.

