'Really' - WWE star's one-word reaction to Kazuchika Okada's AEW signing

A top WWE Superstar has reacted to Kazuchika Okada's official signing with All Elite Wrestling.

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Kazuchika Okada came out and hinted at saving Eddie Kingston from The Young Bucks. In a big surprise, he turned on The Mad King and joined forces with The Young Bucks.

Shortly after, Tony Khan tweeted that Okada was All Elite. WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura then shared a message on Threads, reacting to Okada's big signing.

He wrote the following on Threads: 'Really' in Japanese.

After Okada attacked Eddie Kingston, The Young Bucks announced him as the newest member of The Elite. The trio celebrated the big moment in the middle of the ring as the crowd booed them.

Kazuchika Okada is one of the biggest stars in wrestling today. He made a name for himself in NJPW and is a former two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Okada has also won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on five occasions.

Back in 2017, Okada bagged the #1 spot in the PWI 500 list. Fans are beyond excited to see what AEW has in store for him now that he's joined hands with The Young Bucks.

