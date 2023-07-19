"Bring her in with #LWO," "Dom’s real mami" - Twitter erupts after former WWE Superstar officially departs AEW

Twitter has been buzzing with reactions as former WWE Superstar Vickie Guerrero has officially departed AEW.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Guerrero's contract with the promotion would not be renewed, and she was even asked to "stay home." With her removal from the roster page in April, her departure from the company was expected.

According to reports from Fightful Select, she is officially no longer part of AEW, as her contract has expired. This development has made her a free agent, sparking discussions among fans on Twitter.

Many fans are speculating about Guerrero's future in the wrestling industry. Some are calling for her to return to WWE, suggesting a potential partnership with Dominik Mysterio. The idea of Guerrero joining the popular LWO faction, which has gained traction among WWE fans, has also been circulating.

Check out the reactions below:

"Bring her in with #LWO," fan tweeted.

"Dom’s real mami," fan tweeted.

"Go to WWE omg," fan tweeted.

"Nobody wants her," fan tweeted.

"Omg .... perhaps she will spice it up going forward," fan tweeted.

"Oh no … stay away from the LWO … don’t need her coming back to slap Rey or sumn," fan tweeted.

As the news of Guerrero's departure spreads, fans continue to share their opinions and hope for her future. It remains to be seen what the next chapter holds for the veteran, but her impact on the business is undeniable.

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero opens up about relationship with Vickie Guerrero amid controversy

Chavo Guerrero has revealed that he no longer has a relationship with former WWE personality Vickie. The rift between them comes after her daughter, Sherilyn, accused Vickie's husband, Kris Benson, of sexual assault.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Chavo Guerrero clarified that he didn't want to get involved.

"I really can't comment on that one too much. That's really between her and her daughter. I support her daughter one hundred percent in her coming out against the allegations, but that's really between them two and I don't wanna interject myself into that," he said. [9:55 – 10:11]

He continued:

"I keep in touch with all of the other Guerreros and I keep in touch with Eddie's daughters, yes. I don't really talk to Vickie, we don't talk, especially after this and her response, I was kinda like, urgh, that's just not good. Very uncomfortable. But, like I said, it's not my business, and that's something that I want to stay out of, for sure," Chavo noted. [10:15 – 10:37]

As the wrestling fans continue to react and share their opinions, Guerrero's departure and the personal circumstances surrounding her family remain subjects of speculation.

Would you like to see Vickie Guerrero return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here