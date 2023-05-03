Chavo Guerrero confirms he doesn't talk to former WWE star (Exclusive)

Chavo Guerrero no longer has a relationship with former WWE personality Vickie Guerrero.

Sherilyn Guerrero, the daughter of Vickie and late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, recently alleged that Vickie's husband, Kris Benson sexually assaulted her. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Vickie denied the accusations and threatened to take her daughter to court.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Chavo Guerrero made it clear that he does not want to get involved in the situation:

"I really can't comment on that one too much. That's really between her and her daughter. I support her daughter one hundred percent in her coming out against the allegations, but that's really between them two and I don't wanna interject myself into that." [9:55 – 10:11]

Chavo, Eddie Guerrero's nephew, also confirmed that he does not talk to Vickie anymore:

"I keep in touch with all of the other Guerreros and I keep in touch with Eddie's daughters, yes. I don't really talk to Vickie, we don't talk, especially after this and her response, I was kinda like, urgh, that's just not good. Very uncomfortable. But, like I said, it's not my business, and that's something that I want to stay out of, for sure." [10:15 – 10:37]

How Chavo Guerrero reacted to the allegations

Sherilyn Guerrero claimed in a TikTok video that the alleged incident with her stepfather took place during a cruise in 2020. She said her mother Vickie was aware of what happened, but the former WWE on-screen talent sided with her husband.

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, Chavo Guerrero took to Twitter to give Sherilyn his support:

Chavo Guerrero jr. @mexwarrior Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima! Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima!❤️

Chavo also recently explained the real reason why he made disparaging comments about Rey Mysterio's use of the Guerrero family name.

