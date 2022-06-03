Former AEW Women's World Champion expresses desire to face AJ Lee in a dream match

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has named former WWE Superstar AJ Lee as her dream opponent.

It's been over 7 years since AJ Lee announced her retirement from in-ring competition after her run in WWE. Apart from the controversy between WWE and her husband CM Punk, Lee's injuries prompted her to quit wrestling. While she's not stepped back into the ring, the "Black Widow" is still involved in the industry.

Dr. Britt Baker has earned massive success by being a true workhorse. With her undeniable charisma and solid in-ring skills, "The Ultimate Dentist" has risen to the top of women's wrestling. While she has faced numerous formidable opponents, she took to Twitter to state that facing AJ would be a dream match for her.

It started with a fan tweet claiming that Baker and Lee squaring off would be a dream match:

Baker noticed the tweet and here's what she replied:

Fan reactions to the tweet and Britt Baker's fascination with AJ Lee's finisher

Fans have always been passionate about voicing their thoughts on the respective dream matches they'd like to witness one day. Here's how fans reacted to Britt Baker's reply:

Speaking during a live Q/A session at Planet Comicon, the D.M.D. revealed that she was a fan of Lee as she studied her signature 'Black Widow' submission. Here's what she had to say:

"I was a big AJ Lee fan. One of the first moves I asked my trainer to teach me when I was training was her finisher, the Black Widow. So, that would be really cool." (Read more here)

She further quoted that she would love to be in the ring with her:

"I think (for) the fans to see both of them (Punk and Lee) in a wrestling ring ,let alone one that's not WWE, it's revolutionary. I would love to see her back in the ring. I would love to see her in the ring with me." (Read more here)

The Black Widow is currently an executive producer for WOW – "Women of Wrestling" promotion. It will be interesting to see whether AEW fans get to see Britt Baker square off against AJ down the road.

