Britt Baker, Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland and other AEW stars react to Adam Cole's heartfelt post amid uncertain future

Adam Cole surrendered his TNT Championship at AEW All In: Texas this past weekend, hinting at potential uncertainty surrounding his in-ring future. As the former WWE Superstar continues to express his gratitude to his fanbase, his latest post has drawn reactions from several top All Elite Wrestling names, including Britt Baker, Mercedes Mone, and Swerve Strickland.

Ad

Ahead of the 2025 iteration of All In, it was revealed that The Panama City Playboy had not been cleared to defend his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher as scheduled, and as such, would be relinquishing the gold.

Cole made an appearance himself during the show to deliver a heartfelt promo, indicating that he would be sidelined for some time due to health issues, reportedly a possible concussion.

The former NXT Champion refused to discuss the prospect of retirement, but effusively thanked his fans and viewers of AEW for their support. Adam Cole recently took to Instagram to once again convey his gratitude toward his fanbase, penning an emotionally worded post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cole's post garnered likes and comments from supporters and peers alike, including fellow All Elite Wrestling names such as Britt Baker, Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland, Renee Paquette, Willow Nightingale, Mike Bailey, Wardlow, Adam Copeland, Deonna Purrazzo, Daniel Garcia, and many more.

Likes received by Adam Cole's post [Source: star's Instagram handle]

Comments left by Adam Cole's colleague under his post [Source: star's Instagram handle]

The TNT Title was up for grabs later at the pay-per-view in a four-way match featuring Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and surprise winner, Dustin Rhodes.

Ad

Match results for AEW All In 2025

All Elite Wrestling hosted its long-anticipated stadium show, All In: Texas, last Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The event comprised a star-studded nine-match card, the results of which are summarized below:

The Opps (c) defeated The Death Riders and Gabe Kidd [World Trios Championship Match]

MJF won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match

Dustin Rhodes defeated Daniel Garcia, Kyle Fletcher, and Sammy Guevara [Four-Way Match for the vacant TNT Championship]

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay defeated The Young Bucks

Athena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match

The Hurt Syndicate (c) defeated The Patriarchy and JetSpeed [Three-Way Match for the World Tag Team Championship]

Toni Storm (c) defeated Mercedes Mone [AEW Women's World Championship Match]

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated International Champion Kenny Omega [AEW Unified Championship Match]

"Hangman" Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley (c) [Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship]

Ad

The Tony Khan-led promotion will head to Chicago on Wednesday for its weekly television program, Dynamite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More