Britt Baker provides a personal update amid AEW hiatus

Britt Baker if a former AEW Women
Britt Baker if a former AEW Women's World Champion. (Image via Baker's Instagram)

AEW star Britt Baker is a controversial figure. She signed with the Jacksonville-based company in 2019, and Tony Khan eventually made her AEW Women's World Champion. Unfortunately, as the roster grew, her push came to an end.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling programming since November 2024. According to a recent Fightful Select Answers Q&A, her current contract will run until fall 2026. There is also a strong possibility that Khan will add injury time to this deal, meaning Baker could stay with the company through 2027.

Baker's hiatus has raised eyebrows. Some believe that she will make a glorious return. However, others are quite certain that she will never wrestle for the Tony Khan-led company again. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old recently provided a rare personal update.

Baker supports the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Image via Baker's Instagram story)
Baker supports the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Image via Baker's Instagram story)

The former women's world champion shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story, where she was wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers sweatshirt. She also wrote that she is going to enjoy the NBA this weekend.

"It's gonna be a good football weekend." wrote Baker.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Green Bay Packers in their next game.

AEW President Tony Khan is hopeful to see Britt Baker return soon

In a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 New York, Tony Khan provided an update on the former AEW Women's World Champion. He praised Baker and acknowledged her absence from the company. Furthermore, he added that he is hoping to see her come back soon.

"what a great star in AEW Dr. Britt Baker has been, and she is still a fantastic, fantastic wrestling star. She’s been away from AEW for a while, but still very much with us. And at some point, hopefully soon, I’d love to see Dr. Britt Baker come back." said Khan. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]

Only time will tell what the future holds for the 34-year-old in AEW. She might jump ship to WWE someday.

Debangshu Nath

