"WWE would not touch her if she were released," "Good riddance" - Fans believe former champion is done with AEW and will never return again

Despite audience expectations, a former AEW champion did not return to the company's programming on the latest edition of its weekly TV show. Fans are seemingly of the view that the star in question, Britt Baker, is likely on her way out of the Tony Khan-led promotion. The DMD's status in All Elite Wrestling has been in question for some time now owing to her long-running absence from the company's programming. Rumors surrounding her hiatus began to snowball earlier this year after reports emerged claiming that Baker was done in AEW, and that she was actively looking to part ways with the promotion. However, All Elite head honcho Tony Khan refuted the speculation this past July, suggesting that the former Women's World Champion will be brought back to television whenever the right opportunity arises.This week's episode of AEW Dynamite, following on the heels of All Out : Toronto, aired from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a city famously associated with Britt Baker. Although it was widely anticipated by audiences that the star would finally make her television return on the Wednesday-night show, The Doctor ended up not being featured on it, with a subsequent report confirming that she was not present during the program's taping. Fans have now jumped on to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Britt Baker's Dynamite absence and continued on-screen and in-ring hiatus. A vast number of users are seemingly of the view that the 34-year-old is likely on her way out of AEW, pointing to reports of her backstage conflicts and issues in the company. One commenter even alluded to rumors suggesting that Britt could be headed to WWE after her contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion expires. Steroid Hitler @Natty_HitlerLINKCan't stay healthy. Can't work on the level of 80% of the women's roster. Can't stop causing backstage drama.WWE would not touch her if she were released today.. @DanielsonIsGodLINKGood riddanceLe_Kairos (AKA KairosObjective @inJest3) @LeKairos1LINKOf course not. She's on the way out.Mattyfresh Universe @Matt_Wild84LINKAt this point Brit is in the past. She helped AEW in its early years and the roster has passed her by. Time to move on.Kane @AEWsKaneLINKI was really hoping that she'd challenge Stat after I saw the main event match. Gutted to see otherwise.𝕵𝖔𝖘𝖍𝖎𝖊𝕹𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖔𝖓 @NationJoshieLINKI don't think she's coming back and if she does it's to put someone over on her way out I think she's either WWE bound or quiting wrestling for goodIt remains to be seen whether Britt Baker will ever compete again inside an All Elite Wrestling ring. Britt Baker's last matches in AEWBritt Baker returned to All Elite Wrestling after a long, injury and illness-related break last year at Forbidden Door to kickstart a feud with Mercedes Mone. The rivalry culminated in a TBS Championship match at All In : London 2024, where The DMD failed to unseat The CEO. Two months later, Britt defeated Serena Deeb on the Five-Year Anniversary edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite. Just over a month later, Baker battled and beat Penelope Ford in what happens to be her last match in the promotion till date. Britt Baker about to lock in her submission move on Penelope Ford [Image Credits: AEW on YouTube]It remains to be seen what lies next for Britt Baker inside the squared circle.