Britt Baker pulls off a mind-boggling feat amidst puzzling AEW absence

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker hasn't been active in the Jacksonville-based promotion for almost a year. However, despite her long absence, the 33-year-old has achieved an incredible feat in the promotion.

The last time AEW fans saw Baker in action was on the September 16, 2023, episode of Collision, where she lost the TBS Championship match to Kris Statlander. Last month, veteran commentator Tony Schiavone revealed the reason behind Britt Baker's absence from Tony Khan's promotion.

The 66-year-old updated fans about the 33-year-old's AEW status and stated that she was suffering from back issues. Schiavone also added that she is working hard for her comeback. That said, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently disclosed a piece of interesting news about the former Women's World Champion on X/Twiiter. He said that even though the AEW star hasn't been on TV for almost a year, her Target-exclusive action figure sold out within seconds after the launch.

Britt Baker challenges another absent star, Tay Melo

Just like Britt Baker, Tay Melo has also been away from AEW TV. The 28-year-old's last in-ring performance for the Jacksonville-based promotion came on the January 11, 2023, episode of Rampage, where she and Anna Jay lost a tag team Street Fight to Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale.

Tay has been gearing up for her return and has already started training. Melo recently shared a post expressing her desire to be back inside the square circle. Baker responded to the post by laying out a challenge for her.

''Fight me!" wrote Baker.

Tay Melo accepted Baker's challenge, as she wrote, ''Let's do it [fist emoji]!"

Tay Melo and her husband, Sammy Guevara, announced their pregnancy in May 2023. The female AEW star has been on maternity leave since then. She gave birth to a baby daughter on November 28, 2023.

