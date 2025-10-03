  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Britt Baker
  • Britt Baker reacts after Chris Jericho hits incredible milestone and makes a huge promise amid WWE return rumors

Britt Baker reacts after Chris Jericho hits incredible milestone and makes a huge promise amid WWE return rumors

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 03, 2025 01:54 GMT
Britt Baker and Chris Jericho are absent from AEW [Image Credits: Britt
Britt Baker and Chris Jericho are absent from AEW [Image Credits: Britt's Instagram, AEW on TV's X]

AEW star Chris Jericho recently shared some major news about his pro wrestling career. He has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since April, and fans believe he may be WWE-bound. His current contract is also set to expire in December 2025.

Ad

The inaugural AEW World Champion claimed that he had completed 35 years in the business, to which his colleague, Britt Baker, also responded. Dr. D.M.D. hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling since November 2024. Rumors claim that she might be WWE-bound, too.

Chris Jericho took to Instagram and revealed that his first match took place on October 2, 1990. He then thanked his fans for supporting him throughout the journey.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

The former AEW Women's World Champion then acknowledged his contributions to the pro wrestling industry by posting a goat emoji, deeming him the Greatest of All Time.

Take a look at Britt's reaction below:

Screengrab of Britt Baker&#039;s comment from Instagram
Screengrab of Britt Baker's comment from Instagram

Chris Jericho suggested a popular term

Jack Perry was known as the Scapegoat after he returned from being suspended for getting into a brawl with CM Punk. The word became his gimmick for an entire year.

Ad

While speaking on Battleground, the former TNT Champion claimed that Chris had coined the term "scapegoat," which eventually became popular among fans.

“I was texting Chris Jericho actually and he was sort of checking in on me during that time and he was saying, ‘How's it going, man?’ And I said, ‘It's actually really not good.’ And he's like, ‘Yeah, it sucks, man. They're making you the Scapegoat for the whole thing.’ And as soon as I saw that, I was like, ‘That is cool. I like that.’” he said.

It will be interesting to see when the Demo God will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications