Britt Baker reacts after Chris Jericho hits incredible milestone and makes a huge promise amid WWE return rumors

AEW star Chris Jericho recently shared some major news about his pro wrestling career. He has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since April, and fans believe he may be WWE-bound. His current contract is also set to expire in December 2025.The inaugural AEW World Champion claimed that he had completed 35 years in the business, to which his colleague, Britt Baker, also responded. Dr. D.M.D. hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling since November 2024. Rumors claim that she might be WWE-bound, too.Chris Jericho took to Instagram and revealed that his first match took place on October 2, 1990. He then thanked his fans for supporting him throughout the journey. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former AEW Women's World Champion then acknowledged his contributions to the pro wrestling industry by posting a goat emoji, deeming him the Greatest of All Time.Take a look at Britt's reaction below:Screengrab of Britt Baker's comment from InstagramChris Jericho suggested a popular termJack Perry was known as the Scapegoat after he returned from being suspended for getting into a brawl with CM Punk. The word became his gimmick for an entire year.While speaking on Battleground, the former TNT Champion claimed that Chris had coined the term &quot;scapegoat,&quot; which eventually became popular among fans.“I was texting Chris Jericho actually and he was sort of checking in on me during that time and he was saying, ‘How's it going, man?’ And I said, ‘It's actually really not good.’ And he's like, ‘Yeah, it sucks, man. They're making you the Scapegoat for the whole thing.’ And as soon as I saw that, I was like, ‘That is cool. I like that.’” he said.It will be interesting to see when the Demo God will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.