  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Congratulations to AEW star Chris Jericho!

Congratulations to AEW star Chris Jericho!

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 03, 2025 00:54 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW and ROH World Champion [Image Credits: AEW
Chris Jericho is a former AEW and ROH World Champion [Image credits: AEW's X account]

Former AEW champion Chris Jericho has reached an incredible pro-wrestling milestone. The Learning Tree has not appeared on the Tony Khan-led company's programming in several months now.

Ad

Chris Jericho has not been featured on All Elite Wrestling television since he walked out on his acolytes, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, this past April on Dynamite, shortly after losing his ROH World Title to Bandido at Dynasty 2025. Although the promotion has hosted several major events and pay-per-views since then, the inaugural AEW World Champion has remained conspicuous in his absence from them.

In the meantime, after he liked a social media post regarding the end of his All Elite contract, rumors have been circulating of Jericho's potential AEW departure and subsequent WWE return. Reports have also emerged suggesting that the sports entertainment juggernaut was interested in bringing Y2J back to its fold. Amidst his continued hiatus, the 54-year-old took to X/Twitter a few hours ago to reveal that he had wrestled his very first match against Lance Storm at a show held in the Ponoka Moose Hall in Ponoka, Alberta, 35 years ago.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He also indicated that his time in the squared circle was set to continue:

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

"Crazy to think it’s been 35 years to the day of my VERY FIRST MATCH! I faced Lance Storm in Ponoka, Alberta, at the Ponoka Moose Hall, in front of about 85 people. I have had a wonderful, amazing, one-in-a-million career since then, and the good news is….IT AIN’T OVER YET!" Jericho wrote.
Ad

Check out Chris Jericho's tweet below:

Ad

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Chris Jericho on this special landmark and his immense success in the pro-wrestling industry.

AEW's Chris Jericho announced for a major non-wrestling event

Chris Jericho continues to be missing from AEW programming as speculations surrounding his status in the company continue making the rounds.

Although there has been no news of The Nueve's potential All Elite Wrestling comeback, it was announced some time earlier that the legend was set to host the official Q&A session for the world premiere of the Spider One-directed horror movie, Big Baby, at the upcoming Screamfest Horror Film Festival next week in the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

Ad
"So excited to announce @chrisjerichofozzy will be hosting the Q&A for the World Premiere of BIG BABY at @screamfestla October 9th at 7:30pm. The screening is at the @chinesetheatres in Hollywood CA! Join @spiderone @krsyfox @brandonoscott @therealchazbono #adammarcinowski and the rest of the cast and crew for this epic night of horror and blood!🩸 🪓🍼, " stated the official announcement on Instagram.
Ad

Check out a screenshot of the event's poster featuring Chris Jericho BELOW:

Poster for the world premiere of &quot;Big Baby&quot; [Image source: Instagram account of Screamfest Horror Film Festival]
Poster for the world premiere of "Big Baby" [Image source: Instagram account of Screamfest Horror Film Festival]

It remains to be seen what lies next for Chris Jericho and whether he will be featured on AEW TV ever again.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications