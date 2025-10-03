Congratulations to AEW star Chris Jericho!

Former AEW champion Chris Jericho has reached an incredible pro-wrestling milestone. The Learning Tree has not appeared on the Tony Khan-led company's programming in several months now.Chris Jericho has not been featured on All Elite Wrestling television since he walked out on his acolytes, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, this past April on Dynamite, shortly after losing his ROH World Title to Bandido at Dynasty 2025. Although the promotion has hosted several major events and pay-per-views since then, the inaugural AEW World Champion has remained conspicuous in his absence from them.In the meantime, after he liked a social media post regarding the end of his All Elite contract, rumors have been circulating of Jericho's potential AEW departure and subsequent WWE return. Reports have also emerged suggesting that the sports entertainment juggernaut was interested in bringing Y2J back to its fold. Amidst his continued hiatus, the 54-year-old took to X/Twitter a few hours ago to reveal that he had wrestled his very first match against Lance Storm at a show held in the Ponoka Moose Hall in Ponoka, Alberta, 35 years ago.He also indicated that his time in the squared circle was set to continue:&quot;Crazy to think it’s been 35 years to the day of my VERY FIRST MATCH! I faced Lance Storm in Ponoka, Alberta, at the Ponoka Moose Hall, in front of about 85 people. I have had a wonderful, amazing, one-in-a-million career since then, and the good news is….IT AIN’T OVER YET!&quot; Jericho wrote.Check out Chris Jericho's tweet below:Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Chris Jericho on this special landmark and his immense success in the pro-wrestling industry.AEW's Chris Jericho announced for a major non-wrestling eventChris Jericho continues to be missing from AEW programming as speculations surrounding his status in the company continue making the rounds.Although there has been no news of The Nueve's potential All Elite Wrestling comeback, it was announced some time earlier that the legend was set to host the official Q&amp;A session for the world premiere of the Spider One-directed horror movie, Big Baby, at the upcoming Screamfest Horror Film Festival next week in the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA.&quot;So excited to announce @chrisjerichofozzy will be hosting the Q&amp;A for the World Premiere of BIG BABY at @screamfestla October 9th at 7:30pm. The screening is at the @chinesetheatres in Hollywood CA! Join @spiderone @krsyfox @brandonoscott @therealchazbono #adammarcinowski and the rest of the cast and crew for this epic night of horror and blood!🩸 🪓🍼, &quot; stated the official announcement on Instagram.Check out a screenshot of the event's poster featuring Chris Jericho BELOW:Poster for the world premiere of &quot;Big Baby&quot; [Image source: Instagram account of Screamfest Horror Film Festival]It remains to be seen what lies next for Chris Jericho and whether he will be featured on AEW TV ever again.