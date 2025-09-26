  • home icon
  • Huge announcement made on Chris Jericho's future amid WWE return rumors

Huge announcement made on Chris Jericho's future amid WWE return rumors

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Sep 26, 2025
Former AEW and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Amidst the ongoing swirl of rumors surrounding Chris Jericho's potential AEW departure and WWE return, the veteran has been announced for a major upcoming non-wrestling appearance. The Learning Tree is set to play the role of a host at a film festival in Hollywood this coming month.

Chris Jericho has not competed inside an All Elite Wrestling ring since losing the ROH World Championship to Bandido in a Title vs Mask bout this past April at AEW Dynasty. On the subsequent episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite, The Nueve lashed out at his former acolytes Big Bill and Bryan Keith for failing to capture the World Tag Team Titles from The Hurt Syndicate at the PPV, and for not being able to help him retain the ROH Championship. After a violent outburst, he walked out on his stable-mates, and has not been seen on the Tony Khan-led company's programming since.

After Jericho liked a social media post some time earlier hinting at the imminent expiration of his AEW deal and potential WWE return afterwards, rumors have been running rampant about Y2J's possible All Elite departure and subsequent comeback to the sports entertainment juggernaut. Amidst ongoing speculations that have carried through his long-running on-screen hiatus, it has now been revealed that The Lionheart will host the Q&A session for the world premiere of the Spider One-directed horror film Big Baby at the upcoming Screamfest Horror Film Festival on October 9 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

"So excited to announce @chrisjerichofozzy will be hosting the Q&A for the World Premiere of BIG BABY at @screamfestla October 9th at 7:30pm. The screening is at the @chinesetheatres in Hollywood CA! Join @spiderone @krsyfox @brandonoscott @therealchazbono #adammarcinowski and the rest of the cast and crew for this epic night of horror and blood!🩸 🪓🍼 " - said the official announcement on Instagram.
Jericho is no stranger to the slasher genre himself, having featured in last year's Lowell Dean-directed film Dark Match.

AEW's Chris Jericho is not "opposed" to a WWE return

During a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Chris Jericho was asked about his current status in AEW and the conjecture surrounding his potential exit from the company and an eventual WWE return. The Ayatollah of Rock n' Rolla answered by clarifying that he was still signed with All Elite Wrestling, albeit refusing to rule out the likelihood of heading back to his old stomping grounds, stating:

“The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between. I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. The best thing that can happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting,” Jericho said. [H/T Fightful]

Although many viewers expected Jericho to finally return to programming at All Out: Toronto this past weekend, the multi-time former WWE World Champion was not featured on the pay-per-view.

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

