A major AEW star has just revealed that it was Chris Jericho who helped create a popular idea within the company. This was for a persona that became a major attraction over the past year.

Jack Perry went through a major change in 2023, as he became a heel for the first time in his career and dropped his Jungle Boy character. He had to take a step back due to his incident with CM Punk, but came back in April 2024 as The Scapegoat.

During his recent appearance on the Battlegrounds podcast, Perry revealed that the idea for his new persona formed after he spoke with Chris Jericho following the AEW All In incident. The Nueve claimed that he was being made the scapegoat for the whole situation, and at that moment, Jack Perry came up with the idea.

“I was texting Chris Jericho actually and he was sort of checking in on me during that time and he was saying, ‘How's it going, man?’ And I said, ‘It's actually really not good.’ And he's like, ‘Yeah, it sucks, man. They're making you the Scapegoat for the whole thing.’ And as soon as I saw that, I was like, ‘That is cool. I like that.’” [H/T @DrainBamager on X]

Jack Perry revealed that a former AEW persona of his will never return

At AEW All Out last weekend, Jack Perry got into it with the Young Bucks. For some time, he has claimed that the Bucks have turned their backs on him, and he finally took action. This moment led to Luchasaurus coming to his aid, and Jurassic Express finally reuniting.

It seems that he is turning away from being a heel and from his Scapegoat character, but he has set the record straight regarding what was next for him. During the same podcast, he revealed that he was not going back to being Jungle Boy and was looking for completely new ideas instead.

“I’m not going back to Jungle Boy. That’s what I know. For me, honestly, if the people can come up with something cool, I’m down for it. It’s kind of cool for me. It's evolved over the years.” [H/T @DrainBamager on X]

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what comes next for Perry and for Jurassic Express, and what sort of new presentation this duo will have.

