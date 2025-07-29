  • home icon
  "Britt Baker return incoming," "She's going to WWE" - Fans erupt after major AEW star announces hiatus

By N.S Walia
Modified Jul 29, 2025 10:37 GMT
Britt Baker was part of WWE before her rise in AEW (Image via Britt Baker, WWE, Michael Devore and Matt Martigon's X handles)

A top AEW star, who was once at the top of the women's division, is taking time off from the promotion. Days after the star confirmed the rumors of her hiatus, the wrestling world had some interesting reactions to the announcement. Some even speculated that the move would lead to the talent's WWE debut.

Thunder Rosa is the major AEW star in question. Recent reports indicated that La Mera Mera was dealing with an undisclosed injury. While she did not reveal the nature of it, Rosa announced that she would be taking a much-deserved hiatus from All Elite Wrestling.

Following that, wrestling fans on X shared mixed reactions. One user believed that Thunder Rosa was heading to WWE, while others felt that this might pave the way for the return of Rosa's former rival, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

"Brit Baker return incoming," one fan commented.

"Does that mean @RealBrittBaker is coming back?" a fan tweeted.
"She going [to] WWE," another fan tweeted.

Some fans believed that the hiatus would eventually lead to Thunder Rosa's exit from All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, a user endorsed Rosa taking a break from in-ring action.

Thunder Rosa expressed frustration with her current AEW status

Before Thunder Rosa announced her hiatus from All Elite Wrestling, she vented her frustration about her status in the company. In her recent YouTube vlog, La Mera Mera said the following about her booking:

“Things are very somber for me right now. There’s [sic] a lot of things that I want. You guys make me believe that I should be a champion, but it doesn’t matter what I do; I still can’t reach. I can’t get a hold of that. It keeps becoming very frustrating. I’m gonna go into [sic] work, I’m gonna get hair and makeup done."

With the former AEW Women's World Champion going away for an unknown period, it remains to be seen what lies ahead in her pro wrestling future.

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

