"Britt Baker return incoming," "She's going to WWE" - Fans erupt after major AEW star announces hiatus

A top AEW star, who was once at the top of the women's division, is taking time off from the promotion. Days after the star confirmed the rumors of her hiatus, the wrestling world had some interesting reactions to the announcement. Some even speculated that the move would lead to the talent's WWE debut.Thunder Rosa is the major AEW star in question. Recent reports indicated that La Mera Mera was dealing with an undisclosed injury. While she did not reveal the nature of it, Rosa announced that she would be taking a much-deserved hiatus from All Elite Wrestling.Following that, wrestling fans on X shared mixed reactions. One user believed that Thunder Rosa was heading to WWE, while others felt that this might pave the way for the return of Rosa's former rival, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.&quot;Brit Baker return incoming,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Does that mean @RealBrittBaker is coming back?&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;She going [to] WWE,&quot; another fan tweeted.Some fans believed that the hiatus would eventually lead to Thunder Rosa's exit from All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, a user endorsed Rosa taking a break from in-ring action.Thunder Rosa expressed frustration with her current AEW statusBefore Thunder Rosa announced her hiatus from All Elite Wrestling, she vented her frustration about her status in the company. In her recent YouTube vlog, La Mera Mera said the following about her booking:“Things are very somber for me right now. There’s [sic] a lot of things that I want. You guys make me believe that I should be a champion, but it doesn’t matter what I do; I still can’t reach. I can’t get a hold of that. It keeps becoming very frustrating. I’m gonna go into [sic] work, I’m gonna get hair and makeup done.&quot; With the former AEW Women's World Champion going away for an unknown period, it remains to be seen what lies ahead in her pro wrestling future.