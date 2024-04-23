Britt Baker sends a message to John Cena amidst AEW absence

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker D.M.D. recently sent a birthday message to 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena.

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW TV for quite some time. She is reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury. Baker was last seen challenging Kris Statlander for the TBS Women's Championship on the September 9, 2023, edition of Collision in a losing effort. However, AEW CEO Tony Khan did confirm in a recent interview that we'd see more of Britt Baker in 2024.

In her recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Britt Baker wished the WWE legend a happy 47th birthday. The former AEW Women's Champion and The Cenation Leader share a birthday.

"Happy birthday @JohnCena (Birthday twins and basically real life twins. Crazy)"

John Cena will retire from WWE before turning 50

Former WWE Champion John Cena has been very vocal about when he will hang up his boots and retire from in-ring competition. The veteran has done it all in WWE and tries to put over talent whenever he makes brief appearances for the company.

Speaking on the Entertainment Tonight show, The Franchise Player revealed that he plans to retire from wrestling before he turns 50.

"That's not a maybe. That time is gonna come and it's gonna come soon. I made a promise to the consumer early on, to WWE fans, 'cause I know how tough it is to be a fan. You gotta come out of pocket -- and WWE has a ton of content -- it takes a lot to be a passionate fan and our fanbase is passionate and global. I never wanted to go out there just for the sake of going out there," John Cena said.

The 16-time WWE Champion has never turned heel after his Thugonomics days in the Stamford-based promotion. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena as a Hollywood-type heel after the veteran transitioned into acting. It will be interesting to see if Cena decides to do a heel run before his retirement.