"Bro gonna be crawling back to the fed soon" - Fans lash out at top AEW star for voicing frustration about his booking

Five years ago, AEW entered the professional wrestling scene as a breath of fresh air and was welcomed with open arms by the fans and critics of the sport. As the company grew and signed new talents, it started becoming overcrowded, which led to an increase in the number of stars expressing frustration about their position in the Jacksonville-based company.

Former WWE Star Matt Hardy is the latest to voice his frustration. During the recent Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran resented how he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, have recently been utilized by AEW.

"I mean, just creatively, like just the way we've been utilized like the last four months, it's been very frustrating. We've been very patient, but there has been a lot of frustration, things we've done and kind of how we've been utilized in some ways,” said Matt Hardy. ( H/t: WrestlingNews.co )

Wrestling fans lashed out at the 49-year-old for voicing his frustration, with most of them pointing out that Matt and Jeff Hardy have grown old and are past their primes. A fan said that the WWE and AEW do not need the Hardy Boys, as both companies are already brimming with world-class talent.

Here are fan reactions:

Matt Hardy revealed his picks for AEW Continental Classic tournament

The Jacksonville-based company is holding a tournament to crown its inaugural Continental Champion. The round-robin type tournament, culminating at the World's End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023, has 12 participants divided into two groups.

During a recent edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the multi-time WWE World Tag Team Champion named Swerve Strickland and Jay White his picks to win the tournament.

“Yeah, I could see Swerve. I could also see Jay White winning. I think Jay White could use that win too. Swerve could use that win. That’s a great scenario," Hardy said. [H/T: Fightful]

Along with winning the Continental title, the winner will win the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship and the ROH World Championship, as both these titles were put on the line by Eddie Kingston.

Who is your favourite to win the Continental Classic? Sound off in the comments below.

