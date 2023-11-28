Matt Hardy has surprising pick for AEW Continental Classic

AEW's newly introduced Continental Classic is chock-full of top stars with incredible in-ring ability. Fans worldwide have offered their opinions on who the eventual winner will be, and Matt Hardy has also joined the conversation.

For most people, former world champions like Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson would be the favorites to come out as the inaugural AEW Continental Champion. Brody King and Claudio Castagnoli also stand a good chance, given that they have been booked as dominant powerhouses under Tony Khan's watch. And Eddie Kingston can never be counted out, especially with him having so much on the line.

However, none of these incredible athletes were tipped by Matt Hardy to win the tournament. Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the wrestling veteran chose Swerve Strickland and Jay White as his top picks:

“Yeah, I could see Swerve. I could also see Jay White winning. I think Jay White could use that win too. Swerve could use that win. That’s a great scenario." [H/T: Fightful]

Both Strickland and White have recently enjoyed a hot spell, giving credence to Hardy's selections. However, the Switchblade's recent setback at AEW Full Gear has many fans thinking he is not a probable contender for the Continental Classic.

Matt Hardy comments on a 25-year-old AEW star's chances in the Continental Classic

Daniel Garcia has proven to fans around the world that he will be a force in the wrestling industry for years to come. Among the pool of phenomenal talents in the Continental Classic, the 25-year-old does not look out of place.

Despite this, Matt Hardy can't see Garcia winning the competition at this stage of his career:

"For sure. I would love to see Danny win it. I don’t think he’s at that point right now where he will win it. But I think Swerve and Jay White would probably be my two favorite picks."

Even without winning the tournament, Daniel Garcia can further raise his star power if allowed a good showing in the Continental Classic.

