"Bro I forgot that she was in WWE," "She looks like a star here" - Fans baffled at unearthed clip of AEW star's NXT debut

AEW's roster notably consists of quite a number of former WWE stars, but many popular names were once briefly featured on the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, a clip of Britt Baker's NXT debut made the rounds, and fans were baffled that it ever happened.

While she gets a lot of hate online, Baker's AEW Women's Championship reign was highly praised during its first half. The D.M.D. dominated the women's division and set herself as one of the biggest stars in the promotion's roster. However, criticism has been levied at how over-featured she was a few months ago, as it seemed like Britt Baker took nearly every spot.

Interestingly, five years ago, the future AEW Women's Champion was simply another jobber on NXT. In her debut for the promotion, Baker was brutally assaulted by Shayna Baszler, who won the match due to injuring the star.

Check the clip out below:

Expand Tweet

Fans notably took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts, and many were shocked by the clip. It seems like many fans forgot that Britt Baker was ever in WWE, and seemed baffled by the realization. Additionally, some comments noted how her in-ring work has yet to improve from this time.

Shayna Baszler made quick work out of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

While her brief tenure in WWE was years ago, former pro wrestling writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Britt Baker would be a big star in the promotion. During an episode of his podcast, he explained how she could easily enter into feuds with the likes of Charlotte Flair.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Deonna Purrazzo wants a rematch against the former AEW Women's Champion

Purrazzo has similarly established herself as one of the top female competitors in pro wrestling today, after a lengthy run in ROH and IMPACT Wrestling. Over the years, she's fostered a bond with Britt Baker and competed alongside and against her a few times.

However, the two only had one singles match in ROH back in 2017. The promotion shared a clip of their Survival of the Fittest bout, and Deonna Purrazzo caught wind of it. The star then shared it on X and challenged Baker to a rematch.

"Baby Virtusa vs Baby D.M.D. Let's do it again @RealBrittBaker," Purrazzo posted.

Britt Baker notably responded to the post and seemed up for the challenge. According to reports, Deonna Purrazzo's IMPACT Wrestling contract will expire by the end of this December. Fans notably took to social media some time back to call for AEW to sign her. Only time will tell if she makes the jump or not, but a clash between her and Baker seems inevitable.