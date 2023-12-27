"Bro wants to be Punk's friend so bad," "I hope he comes back to WWE" - Fans react after AEW star sends a message to CM Punk

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk made his in-ring return for WWE last night, and a current All Elite Wrestling star's comment about The Straight Edge Savior has left a lot of people confused.

Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio at WWE's annual December 26th house show in New York City at "The World's Most Famous Arena," Madison Square Garden. This was his first bout for the company since the 2014 Royal Rumble match.

Despite not seeing eye-to-eye on a number of occasions in All Elite Wrestling, Chris Jericho decided to send his "congrats" to The Straight Edge Superstar on Instagram as he left a comment under a post on WWE's page. However, the comment has since been deleted.

Given Jericho's loyalty to All Elite Wrestling, as well as the fact that Chris once called CM Punk a locker room cancer, fans were left surprised and confused in equal measure by his comment.

Chris Jericho recently exchanged words with CM Punk's lawyer

As mentioned earlier, Jericho and Punk weren't on the same page a lot of the time during their exchanges in AEW. This was largely due to the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident, something that Punk, The Elite, Ace Steel, and others who were involved had to sign NDAs for so it could not be discussed in public.

However, one person who didn't sign an NDA was Chris Jericho, who apparently saw the whole incident unfold. CM Punk's lawyer, Stephen P. New, claimed that the NDA was in the employee handbook, which Chris should have read according to New.

Y2J clapped back at Punk's lawyer, telling him that he never had to sign an NDA in his life. Jericho even said that he has never been given an AEW employee handbook. The former WWE Champion then stated that the Lawyer should shut up because he is bullying people who try to say anything bad about his clients.

