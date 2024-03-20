Brodie Lee’s wife Amanda Huber has a heartfelt reaction to Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal documentary 

WWE recently announced that a documentary about Bray Wyatt titled "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal'' is set to air on April 1st, 2024. Many wrestling personalities, including Brodie Lee's wife, Amanda Huber, sent a heartfelt reaction to the announcement.

The tragic passing of Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) shook the wrestling world. Both men had some of the most creative minds in the wrestling business. Wyatt and Harper were part of The Wyatt Family in WWE alongside Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman. The faction had some memorable feuds against the likes of The Shield, The Brothers of Destruction, Daniel Bryan, and more.

The Stamford-based promotion also revealed some details about Windham Rotunda's upcoming documentary. The documentary will be narrated by Wyatt's former rival, The Undertaker, and it will cover his life and some of the unseen moments from his WWE career.

On Twitter, Amanda Huber sent an emotional message to Windham Rotunda.

"I’m already a mess. Goodbye forever. I love you"

Erick Rowan recently spoke about WWE possibly inducting Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Family into the Hall of Fame

Former WWE star Erick Rowan recently addressed rumors about The Wyatt Family's possible induction into the Hall of Fame after the tragic passings of Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) and Bray Wyatt. In an interview with Counted Out last year, Erick Rowan spoke about the fans' demanding a Wyatt Family Hall of Fame induction.

"No. I mean, I'm always surprised... when I feel a faction touch people's lives. I've seen how Jon's impacted people's lives. I see how Windham's impacted people's lives. So, just for people to say it, it's humbling to know that they made such a lasting impact on people," he said.

The Wyatt Family is considered one of the greatest factions in the Stamford-based promotion. They might not have won many titles together, but the stable gave the fans some of the most memorable feuds and storylines in the past decade.

