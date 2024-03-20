"To even think about something like that is just ridiculous to me," says Wyatt Family member on their WWE legacy

WWE Universe has called on the company to honor The Wyatt Family ever since Bray Wyatt's tragic passing last year. Now, one of the members of the group is speaking about the rumors and speculation. The name in question is Erick Redbeard.

The Eater of Worlds led The Wyatt Family against names like The Shield, The Rock, John Cena, and others. The group consisted of Bray aka Windham Rotunda, Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee, Braun Strowman, and Erick Rowan aka Erick Redbeard. Fans have pushed for Wyatt, or the group, to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, but it looks like that will not happen this year.

Counted Out recently released their 2023 interview with Rowan. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion was asked about a Hall of Fame induction for him and his stablemates. Rowan said the fan push does not surprise him, considering how Wyatt and Harper touched lives.

"No. I mean, I'm always surprised... when I feel a faction touch people's lives. I've seen how Jon's impacted people's lives. I see how Windham's impacted people's lives. So, just for people to say it, it's humbling to know that they made such a lasting impact on people," he said.

Rowan continued and was asked about who he'd pick to induct The Wyatt Family into the Hall of Fame. He claimed he did not even think about it because it would be too soon after Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt's passings.

"I wouldn't even begin to think about it [who would induct us]. It's so soon since everything, with the passings and to even think about something like that, is just ridiculous to me, but I'm holding a tiny microphone talking to you about this, I feel ridiculous in that sense as well. So it's just not something that really crossed my mind," he confessed. [From 3:50 - 5:00]

WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for Philadelphia

The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 5, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, during WrestleMania XL Weekend.

The ceremony will begin on Peacock at 10 PM ET, right after the go-home SmackDown on FOX goes off the air. The two events are airing from the same venue, as WWE did last year.

It's believed that WWE will announce new Legacy Wing inductees on the night of the show. The following line-up has been announced as of now for the ceremony:

Paul Heyman

Bull Nakano

Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham as The U.S. Express

Muhammad Ali

Thunderbolt Patterson

The Rock's grandmother, promoter Lia Maivia, is also expected to be announced soon.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Counted Out and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : Should WWE induct The Wyatt Family this year? Yes! No, save it for next year 0 votes View Discussion