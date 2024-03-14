The Rock’s grandmother Lia Maivia to be added to 2024 WWE Hall of Fame - Reports

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is shaping up to be a very special event this year. New details have been leaked on the company paying tribute to the grandmother of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Paul Heyman was previously announced as the 2024 Class headliner, which is fitting as Philadelphia is the home of ECW. WWE has since announced four more inductions - Bull Nakano, Barry Windham, and Mike Rotunda as The U.S. Express, Muhammad Ali, and Thunderbolt Patterson.

The Rock's grandmother, Lia Maivia, is also scheduled to be inducted during WrestleMania XL Weekend, according to F4Wonline. The report mentioned that The Great One will be doing the induction.

Rock's grandmother was a longtime wrestling promoter who was married to WWE Hall of Famer Peter Maivia. She passed away on October 19, 2008 at the age of 77.

Backstage sources previously confirmed a list that included today's announcement on Patterson, and Maivia was also on there. There had been some speculation on Bray Wyatt being honored at the Hall of Fame this year, but the latest update notes that his name was not on the internal list. New Legacy Wing inductees are still rumored to be announced on the day of the show.

The 2024 Class was described as Triple H's first hand-picked group for the WWE Hall of Fame.

Jim Cornette speaks on Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Paul Heyman has been announced as the headliner for the Hall of Fame 2024 Class. The induction is taking place during WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia, which is a special city in regard to Heyman's legacy.

There have been lots of rumors and suggestions on who might induct The Wise Man. Fans have suggested ECW Originals such as Tommy Dreamer or Rob Van Dam, or more recent associates like CM Punk or Roman Reigns.

Heyman and Jim Cornette are two wrestling legends who have a history. Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the controversial manager said he supports Heyman's induction but probably would not be the one to do the honors.

"Boy howdy, people were like, 'Oh Jim, you've got to induct him,' 'You've got to...' No, I'm sure that there's somebody that Paul would think is more instrumental in his career than our little skirmishes we had 35 years ago. But I'm fully in favor of this. I think he's incredible. I don't have any qualms whatsoever in saying that Paul Heyman should go in the WWE Hall of Fame, for his work over the last couple of years if nothing else," Cornette said. [0:20-0:53]

The 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live on Friday, April 5 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The broadcast will begin on Peacock as soon as SmackDown goes off the air on FOX. The two events will air from the same venue.

