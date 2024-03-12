How did The Rock get his grandma back? Exploring his struggles before making it big

The Rock has gone through several struggles in his life, especially when he was young. He did not come from money, and that pushed him to work hard so that his family could live a comfortable life. Today, The Brahma Bull continues to grind every day in order to provide himself and his family with a luxurious life.

The Great One's fans never really knew his story until Young Rock premiered. The sitcom gave fans an opportunity to witness his background, where he came from, his experiences growing up, and the individuals who made an impact on his life. One of them is his late grandmother, Lia Maivia.

Back in the 1990s, The Rock’s grandmother was running a business out of Hawaii as the first-ever female wrestling promoter and used violence (whenever required) to keep her business going. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indicted her on extortion charges, and she was deported to Samoa. Lia Maivia was homeless, but in 1992, The Great One found a legal loophole and successfully brought her back to the United States of America.

The People’s Champion found her a one-room apartment in Tampa, but she moved into a condo that he purchased when he made money in WWE. She unfortunately passed away in 2008.

The Brahma Bull also took to social media to thank actor Ana Tuisila for her excellent portrayal of his grandmother in Young Rock.

The Rock might be around following WrestleMania 40

The Rock's electrifying return to the squared circle has been one for the books. Fans are livid, and the storyline unfolds magnificently. However, questions are being raised about whether or not The Brahma Bull will be around after WrestleMania 40.

According to WWE legend Mark Henry, The People’s Champion should stay following The Show of Shows to give fans another exciting rivalry.

"I feel like right now, Cody is recreating that Steve Austin-Mr. McMahon rivalry. And now, maybe The Rock is gonna hang around. And maybe we're gonna have Rock and Cody after 'Mania. And how good would that be, to have The Rock not go away and he and Cody go six months having just a great story after 'Mania?" Mark Henry said.

As of now, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins are scheduled to pull off double duties at WrestleMania 40.