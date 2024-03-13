Backstage update on 2024 WWE Hall of Fame plans - Reports

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is shaping up to be a huge part of WrestleMania XL Weekend. New details have just leaked on more plans for the 2024 Class.

The company previously announced Paul Heyman as the 2024 headliner, which is appropriate as the ceremony is taking place in Philadelphia, the birthplace of ECW. Since then officials have announced the following names for this year - Bull Nakano as the women's inductee, Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda of The U.S. Express as the tag team inductees, and Muhammad Ali in the Celebrity Wing.

At least one more Hall of Famer is expected to be announced this month, according to a new report from PWInsider. There is also talk of inducting more Legacy Wing inductees this year.

There's no word yet on who the other potential 2024 inductees might be, but it's rumored that the next announcement will be for the Warrior Award. The honor was posthumously given to longtime referee Tim White last year, but Dana Warrior did not handle the presentation.

It's believed that the stars that will induct the Hall of Famers will not be revealed until the night of the ceremony, besides a few exceptions.

A look at the Legacy Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame

The Legacy Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame was introduced in 2016. The inductees are usually from the early days of pro wrestling, and all but two have been posthumously inducted.

There are currently 46 Legacy Wing inductees. The names are not announced before the actual ceremony, and usually, a video package airs to handle all inductions at once.

The inaugural Legacy class featured seven stars including Lou Thesz. Rikidōzan highlighted the nine-member class in 2017, Lord Alfred Hayes was in the ten-person class in 2018, Luna Vachon was among the ten inductees in 2019, "Dr. Death" Steve Williams was featured in the five-person group in 2020. and Dick the Bruiser was among the five-member class in 2021.

WWE did not announce any new Legacy Wing inductees in 2022 and 2023. However, it's rumored that the company will resume Legacy inductions this year.

